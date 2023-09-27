The family of a Center Parcs worker who was killed in a crash involving another staff member have paid tribute to her.

Penny Bulpitt, a 67-year-old grandmother, died after being hit by an electric all-terrain vehicle at the holiday park in Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire, on Friday.

Police confirmed the vehicle was being driven by another staff member.

In a tribute released through police, her family said she was " loved by everyone who knew her".

Ms Bulpitt's sister-in-law Anna Northwood told the Sun: "She was a fantastic mum and grandmother. We’ll certainly miss her."

A police investigation into the incident - which is believed to have taken place while Miss Bulpitt was in a parking area - is now taking place.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim.

“Both people involved in the incident were staff at the site, and we are working with Center Parcs directly.

"However we know that Friday was a changeover day so the site would have been busy and we would encourage anyone who was on the site at the time, and particularly in the Pine area to come forward with anything they may have witnessed.

Center Parcs, Woburn Credit: ITV Anglia

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.17pm on 22 September with reports of a person who was unconscious in Fordfield Road, Millbrook.

"We sent East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance.

"A woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance."

A spokesman for Center Parcs said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our team at Woburn Forest

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at this time.

"We are in contact with her family, and we are offering support to them and any of our colleagues at Woburn Forest who have been affected.

"Center Parcs is working closely with all the relevant authorities following this incident."

