Up to 20 areas could see speed limits reduced to 20mph as part of a council scheme to improve safety and encourage fewer people to drive.

A new report from Cambridgeshire County Council has revealed which parts of the county would be prioritised for the speed limit reduction, with the projects costing a total of £348,000.

The council said there were nearly 90 applications from community groups, parish and town councils for funding to implement 20mph zones, but only 20 of the schemes had been picked for 2023/24.

It follows a similar scheme in Wales, with 20mph being made the default speed limit on restricted roads across the country earlier this month.

The move has proved controversial with a poll revealing that 33% of people support the policy, while 61% are opposed to it.

Though not a blanket reduction, i n Cambridgeshire, the county council is looking to introduce more 20mph zones through an annual funding programme.

The 20 projects included on the prioritised list and the estimated cost of the schemes are:

- Cottenham (villagewide) – £27,000- Fulbourn (majority of village) – £18,000- Whittlesford (villagewide) – £18,000- Girton (extend the current 20mph zone to remainder of village) – £5,000- Meldreth (majority of village) – £18,000- Orwell (villagewide) – £18,000- Gt Wilbraham (villagewide) – £18,000- Willingham (villagewide) – £18,000- Fowlmere (majority of village) – £5,000- Upwood and The Raveleys (parishwide on all eligible 30mph roads) – £18,000- Oakington and Westwick (extend the current 20mph zone to include Westwick) – £5,000- Gt Abington (High Street and Linton Road) – £18,000- Wicken (villagewide) – £18,000- Elton (majority of village) – £18,000- Linton (villagewide) – £27,000- Houghton and Wyton (villagewide) – £18,000- Burwell (villagewide) – £27,000- Hilton (villagewide) – £18,000- Gt Staughton (majority of village) – £18,000- Harlton (villagewide) – £18,000

Councillors will be asked to approve the delivery of the prioritised schemes at a meeting next week.

The projects that were not picked for funding this year will remain on the ranked list for the 2024/25 round of funding and beyond.

