Play Brightcove video

Beverley Brinkley's daughter Simone told ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer how the murder tore her family apart.

The grieving daughter of a woman murdered outside her flat 20 years ago have made an emotional appeal to find her killer, as a £20,000 reward for information was revealed.

Crimestoppers has put up the cash to help find those responsible for Beverley Brinkley's death in Harlow, Essex in February 2003.

The 35-year-old mum-of-three was attacked and sustained head injuries in a stairwell outside a flat in The Stow, and died in hospital four days later.

And police say they remain confident that "someone in the community knows something" after having received information and tip-offs - including two anonymous letters - in response to previous appeals.

Ms Brinkley's daughters Simone, Tara and Tina are still seeking the answers they need about who killed their mother, and why.

Simone Brinkley, who turned 13 the day after her mother was attacked said: "[When] someone hugs us to say hello, acting like they're our mum's friends, we don't know if they killed her.

"We just don't know. It could be a neighbour - anyone - that's what scares me the most: I just don't know. It's Harlow: everyone knows everyone such a small town."

The independent charity Crimestoppers has now put up a reward of £20,000 for any information given anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Simone Brinkley said her mother's murder had torn her family apart. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“It’s been 20 years without knowing the truth of what happened to our mum, our sister," said her family in a statement.

"Beverley’s parents have now passed away without justice for their daughter. That’s one thing they really wanted, to know who killed her before they passed away."

They described her as "a really bubbly, outgoing person", adding: "She was happy all the time. She adored her children and our whole family.

“She had a personality and a smile that people always remember. She was so loved."

During the initial investigation, a witness had reported seeing two men attack Ms Brinkley and escape through the car park behind the block of flats.

One was described as white, short, stocky and aged in his late 30s to early 40s. He had dark wavy hair on top with a cropped style cut into the back of the neck, and dark stubble.

The second man was described as white, taller, and aged in his 20s to early 30s. He had blond hair shaven hair, was of stocky build and had long legs.

Police issued an e-fit of a man they wanted to speak to after their initial investigation. Credit: Essex Police

Four people were arrested but released without charge.

Her daughter Simon said the family were desperate for the killer or killers to be found.

"S ometimes I feel I wish they'd seen what they'd done to her, to actually see how disgusting, what a human can do to another human," she said.

"I just pray to God that someone lets us all rest and just know it's over, so my mum can rest in peace.

"I don't want to pass away like my Nan and Grandad without knowing."

Beverley Brinkley was attacked outside a flat in The Stow in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: “We are hopeful that Crimestoppers’ new £20,000 reward for information will encourage more people in Harlow to think hard about that day in February 2003 and the circumstances of Beverley’s murder.

“In 2004 Essex Police received two anonymous letters about this incident. We have received more information following previous appeals on the anniversaries of Beverley’s death.

“We are confident that someone in the community knows something – however small the detail, we want that information. Every piece makes a clearer picture and potentially brings us closer to what happened to Beverley.

“More than 20 years have passed since Beverley was murdered. We know loyalties change and I am convinced somebody in the Harlow area knows who is responsible and can help our inquiry.

“Beverley’s family have never been able to get closure for what happened to her that day. So please come forward and help our investigation to identify the people responsible and provide that closure."

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Only information passed to Crimestoppers is eligible for the reward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know