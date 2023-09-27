A grey seal has suffered severe injuries after getting a plastic ring frisbee deeply embedded in its neck.

The RSPCA is treating Hades the seal at its East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk but said he was in a "critical condition" after being rescued from the beach at Horsey near Great Yarmouth.

The incident is the 11th to be dealt with by the Norfolk wildlife hospital this year and even more cases have been reported on beaches around the coast.

Vets at the hospital struggled to remove the ring, which had worked its way into the seal's flesh and left him with a gaping infected wound.

The severely ill seal, named Hades, was rescued from the beach on Saturday in a joint operation between local charities Friends of Horsey Seals and Marine and Wildlife Rescue.

Vets said he was exhausted and underweight and would be given regular salt baths to heal his wound, as well as antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

Vets had to cut the ring out of the seal's flesh Credit: RSPCA

Centre manager Evangelos Achilleos said: “We have had a real spate of entangled seals being brought to us after they have been found with items around their neck - it is really worrying how many we have had to help this year already.

“Hades's injury is very concerning and it is always touch and go for the first few days... because once the obstruction is removed a seal can then suffer from the toxins that start to spread in their body."

The RSPCA has been urging people not to use flying rings and some councils have brought in bans.

It says solid discs are a safe alternative.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...