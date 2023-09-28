A conman who defrauded his partner’s elderly aunt out of more than £53,000 while she was in a care home suffering from dementia has been jailed.

Stephen Jones, 66, of Woodhurst Road, Peterborough, used the victim’s bank cards over a four-year period to buy rare vinyl records, pay for hotel stays, car leases and pay off his debt.

He was able to access the accounts after his partner fell ill and she was no longer able to look after her own affairs or those of her aunt.

Jones was caught after his partner’s care worker became suspicious of his spending.

When he was arrested in November 2017, officers discovered a purse containing five cards in the name of the victim.

They discovered more than 100 transactions using the victim’s cards, with hotel bookings, debt payments and purchases in Jones’ name.

Jones pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was sentenced to two years and eight months at Peterborough Crown Court.

Det Con Victoria Farrington said: “Jones was dishonest and incredibly callous in defrauding a vulnerable person in this way.

“Her affairs had been entrusted to his partner and he took advantage of her illness and his partner’s illness.

“I am pleased he has faced justice and can now reflect on his shameful actions.”

