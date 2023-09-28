The family of a woman who died in a road crash have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “fun-loving girl and fantastic mummy”.

Courtney Donnelly, 23, died when the car she was travelling in crashed on the A427 Harborough Road at Brampton Ash in Northamptonshire on the evening of Sunday, 17 September.

In a tribute, her family said they were "completely and utterly devastated".

“Courtney was such a fun-loving girl and an amazing parent to her little girl - Lily-Mae - who will sadly have to grow up without her fantastic mummy.

“She was also a wonderful big sister to her little brother Harry and a loving daughter to her mum Mandy who is totally in shock, devastated and broken.

“Courtney would make TikToks with family and friends and just loved being a mum and going on outings with her little girl to fun places.

“We are not sure if we will ever come to terms with this loss and the events of that night, but we will always make sure her memory lives on.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has donated to her GoFundMe page - the generosity of so many has been overwhelming and we can now give her the send-off she deserves.

“We’d also like to thank everyone for their lovely messages of support and to those that have paid their respects at the place where she sadly passed away and laid flowers and candles.

“Also to her close friends that decorated her flat door with beautiful pictures of all her favourite memories and then letting off balloons together was very moving for us as a family."

A 30-year-old man from Kettering in Northamptonshire has been charged with causing death while driving disqualified, death while driving with no insurance and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

