A second teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Luton.

Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in the town, died in a knife attack in the Sundown Park area in the early hours of 16 September.

He died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police had already charged a 16-year-old boy with murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH), and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Thursday police said a second boy, aged 17, had been charged with the same offences.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Friday.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...