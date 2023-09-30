A man who tried to escape police by driving through villages at double the speed limit has been jailed.

Cambridgeshire Police officers began following Jack Banyard, 32, on the A14 at Swavesey at around 8.10pm on 6 June.

He was driving a green Jaguar X-Type, which had raised suspicions in Soham two days before.

In the resulting police chase, Banyard sped at 80mph on the B660 towards Old West, before driving at 60mph through a village with a 30mph limit.

After his tyres were successfully stung by a traffic officer in Brington, Banyard continued evading police, until he was tactically stopped and arrested.

On Wednesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Banyard, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and for breaching a suspended sentence.

He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to do an extended re-test.

PC Dan Carr said: “Banyard’s driving was immensely dangerous and put other members of the public in danger so I’m delighted he’s faced justice and can now reflect on his stupid actions.”

