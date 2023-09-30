Play Brightcove video

A new specialist unit for children who need bone marrow transplants has been hailed as life-changing by one of its first patients.

Previously, families in the East of England were forced to travel as far as Bristol or Glasgow for the life-saving procedure.

But now a new purpose-built facility in the new Children's Hospital at Addenbrooke's looks set to change that.

Will Grocott, 15, has leukaemia and is the first young patient to receive a bone marrow transplant in the Anglia region.

He told ITV News Anglia: "Usually, when I'm first going through the chemo and I'm well in myself, I need Dad there with me to make me get on with it.

"Then, once I'm feeling worse, I want my Mum because I need - well, for lack of better words - I need to be spoilt."

Will was given an all-clear after initial treatment but relapsed before receiving a marrow donation from his older sister, Libby.

He was able to receive months of treatment at a temporary unit at Addenbrooke's.

His parents said this continuity of care gave them all confidence.

Will's father, Dan, said: "As a parent, it's my job to look after and protect my children and I can't through this [leukaemia].

"You've got to get to a point where you're comfortable handing them over to someone else and saying 'Would you mind poisoning them please?' - because let's be honest, that's what chemotherapy is. And to be able to do that, you need to know and love the staff."

Will and his family were guests of honour when a reception to officially launch the new service on Monday. Dr Emmy Dickens, paediatric haematology consultant, was there too. She said: "We first met Will when he was diagnosed and we looked after him through his first round of treatment and then the follow up, and then we were there when he relapsed and so to have the opportunity to have a transplant within our region in Cambridge was really important - for us, and for him."

Artist's impression of the new unit at Addenbrooke's Credit: Addenbrooke's Hospital

The new unit will be based in the dedicated children's hospital that is being built on the Addenbrooke's site.

Amanda Cahn, director of women and children's services said: "It's really important for children and families to be able to have care close to home.

"Historically, families have had to move and relocate their whole family - most commonly, to Bristol. And it's a big upheaval."

Will's sister, Libby said: "Being able to stay at home and have the support from my teachers at school and from my parents was really good because it meant that when I went and sat my GCSEs it was like, ok, nothing has really changed so I can just sit and concentrate on this."

