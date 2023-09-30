Spitting Image’s entire archive donated to Cambridge University Library

Play Brightcove video

The entire archive of the satirical TV show Spitting Image has been donated to Cambridge University Library for the public to see them at close hand.

Puppets from the programme, including of Margaret Thatcher, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother, are among the items to go on display in a free exhibition.

There are also sketches, memorabilia and seven some of the letters of complaint received about the show which first ran from 1984 to 1996 and was brought back by BritBox.

"It was completely iconic" said Dr Chris Burgess, the exhibition curator.

"It completely changed the way the public saw politicians, celebrities and royalty."

Spitting Image producer John Lloyd with a puppet of Margaret Thatcher at the Spitting Image exhibition at Cambridge University Library. Credit: PA

"We thought it was going to be a niche, late night thing for people interested in that kind of stuff and I was astonished when we got 15 million viewers" said series producer John Lloyd.

He admitted he used to get "literally two Royal Mail bags of letters every week which my PA would go through and sort them into nice and nasty".

"But you make a mistake if you think the politicians hated it.

"For a start if you weren’t on it you were absolutely nobody, so everybody was always very keen to be on.

"My girlfriend used to work on the Noel Edmonds show back then so I knew Noel quite a bit, and he'd say 'oh John, could you make a puppet of me' and I'd say 'I’m sorry Noel, you’re just not famous enough mate."

As well as puppets, sketches, memorabilia and some of the letters of complaint about the show are on display. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Speaking at the exhibition, Mr Lloyd added: "When people talk about outrageous and cruel and all that, what they forget is how much fun it was, it was a lark you know even I, as a producer, would be helpless with laughter at some of the things we did.

"There was an MP getting cross with me in a debate saying 'f you hate this country so much why don't you go and live in Russia'. I said the whole point is because we're a democracy and In many other countries in the world spitting image would have been and still would be impossible. We should be proud of that."

Spitting Image returned to screens in 2020 with an updated cast of characters including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Credit: PA

He said it was a “fantastic honour” that the Spitting Image exhibition was being held at Cambridge University Library.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law donated the first section of the archive in 2018, and the entire archive is now with Cambridge University Library.

It was accepted by the Government under the Cultural Gifts Scheme and allocated to Cambridge University Library in 2023.

The Cultural Gifts Scheme enables UK taxpayers to donate important works of art and other heritage objects to be held for the benefit of the public or the nation.

In return, donors receive a tax reduction based on a set percentage of the value of the item they donate.

The free exhibition Spitting Image: A Controversial History opens at Cambridge University Library on September 30 and runs until 17 February 2024.

