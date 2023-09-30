A 16-year-old boy has died and four other teenagers are seriously injured in two stabbings which police believe are connected.

The fatal stabbing took place in Nunnery Lane in Luton at around 7pm on Friday 29 September - three hours after another stabbing in Sundon Park Road.

In Nunnery Lane, three people were stabbed - including the 16-year-old boy who died in hospital.

A second teenager was injured and is in hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

A third teenager has serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

Three teenagers have now been arrested in connection with that stabbing.

Bedfordshire Police say earlier that day, two people were also stabbed in Sundon Park Road.

One teenager received life-threatening injuries, and a second had serious injuries. Both remain in hospital.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the Sundon Park Road attack.

Police have now launched a murder investigation, and believe both attacks are connected.

Det Insp Lee Martin said: “Appalling violence in Luton cost a teenage boy his life yesterday, and left two others in life-threatening conditions.

“Incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic and awful circumstances.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent any further incidents and we want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the area.

“Knife crime and violence has no place in our society – but it is a problem we must tackle together, alongside our communities, to challenge attitudes about carrying knives and provide opportunities to ensure our young people can feel safe.

“Both incidents happened in busy areas with several people present. If you witnessed any of these incidents, or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.”

