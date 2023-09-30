Three people have been seriously injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after two stabbings in a town.

The stabbings happened in Sundon Park Road- near to the spot where there was a knife attack two weeks ago - and Nunnery Lane in Luton on Friday 29 September.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Sundon Park Road stabbing. One person has been arrested.

Meanwhile one person had life-threatening injures after the stabbing in Nunnery Lane. Another person has been arrested.

Police said they are "unclear" as to whether both incidents are linked.

The Bedfordshire force tweeted: "We ask people not to speculate at this time or share any imagery or footage on social media. Instead we would ask that these are submitted to us. If you see any videos circulating on social media, please report."

It added: "We understand that members of the community will be concerned, but our officers are on scene and carrying out lines of enquiry.

"Knife crime has no place in our society and our thoughts are with the victims and all of those affected."

On September 16, a man died and a woman was injured in a knife attack in the Sundon Park area.

