A woman has been left with life-threatening injuries after 'falling over a barrier' at a shopping centre.

Norfolk Police were called to help the ambulance service at Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, at 10.46pm yesterday (Friday 29 September 2023) following reports of a woman falling over a barrier.

The woman was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains.

A police cordon was in place until 11am this morning whilst enquiries were carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS Adam Rayner at Broadland Police Station on 101, quoting reference NC-29092023-532.

