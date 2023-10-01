A fire that devastated a bedroom was caused by a vape left on charge.

Firefighters were called to Shardelow Avenue in Chelmsford on Friday morning after residents came home and saw smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

The fire was extinguished but crews are warning people to stay in the same room when charging their devices.

Essex Fire Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “Our advice when you discover a fire in your home is always to get out of the house, stay out and call the fire service.

“If you're charging any electrical device, we recommend you stay in the room while charging.

"Don’t charge devices longer than recommended and make sure you use a charger recommended by the manufacturer.

If you need to buy a new charger or device, make sure it confirms to the British Standards for fire safety.”

