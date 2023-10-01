A woman was taken into some bushes by two men and raped near a town centre.

Police are appealing for information after the woman, in her 30s, was "seriously sexually assaulted" in Ipswich in the early hours of Friday.

She reported being taken by two men into some bushes close to the towpath near the skatepark. She was then raped and the men left the scene.

It happened sometime between midnight and 1.30am.

A police scene is in place and detectives are hunting down the suspects.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage in the area or noted any other suspicious activity to get in touch.

