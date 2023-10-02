A "callous" burglar who stole from a charity which helps disabled children has been jailed for more than two years.

Jack Hilton, 21, caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to the headquarters of the Little Miracles charity, known as The Spinney, during the raid in Peterborough in March.

Police said the break-in had a "huge impact" on their work supporting families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Hilton was captured on CCTV throwing a brick at a door of the building in Hartwell Way before forcing his way in.

He caused damage to electrical items, as well as the building, and was seen leaving with an unknown item under his arm.

Hilton was also linked to other break-ins in Peterborough, including stealing an Xbox from a flat in Wollaston Road and a TV and mobile phones from a taxi firm in Lincoln Road.

Hilton, of no known address, admitted three counts of burglary and was jailed for two years and eight months, at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

Det Con Ieuan Friend said: “The damage caused to Little Miracles had a huge impact on the charity. To target them in this way really was callous.

“We know the devastating impact burglary can have on victims, which is why tackling it is a force priority.”

