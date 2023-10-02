A company will be prosecuted over the collapse of a crane on a building site which killed three men.

The incident in Cheshire in 2017 claimed the lives of Rhys Barker, 18, David Newall, 36, and David Webb, 43.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited, based in Shipdham in Norfolk, has been charged with two health and safety breaches.

The company is due at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

The Health and Safety Executive said the charges had been brought against the company following a "long and complex" investigation.

The collapse which killed Mr Barker, from Castleford, Mr Newall, from Bradford, and Mr Webb, from Northampton, happened at a new-build construction site in Dunwoody Way in Crewe on 21 June, 2017.

The crane fell on to a house, although the occupants were not injured.

