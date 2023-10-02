Police are investigating after a "dangerously out of control" dog bit a young girl.

The six-year-old girl was attacked by the animal in Hobson Square, Trumpington in Cambridgeshire.

She was left with minor injuries and was "very upset", police said.

The dog has been described as a black and tan Doberman-type, with police releasing an image of a man connected to the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a dangerously out of control dog incident in Cambridge.

"A black and tan Doberman-type dog bit a six-year-old girl in Hobson Square, Trumpington, at about 4.20pm on Friday, 8 September.

"The victim was very upset and required medical treatment for minor injuries."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

