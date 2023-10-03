A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being hit by lightning at a school football tournament in Hertfordshire.

It happened on Monday 2 October during a district tournament taking place at The Sele School in Hertford.

The boy was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and is in a critical condition.

A man in his 50s was also struck by the lightning and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further care.

The East of England Ambulance Service said: “The child was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition and the man was taken to Princess Alexandra hospital for further care."Head of The Sele School, Chris Quach said: “On Monday 2 October after school there was a Football Tournament, organised by the District, which took place at The Sele School.

"Unfortunately, during the Tournament there was a lightning strike which affected several people, two of whom, one adult and one student from another local secondary school, were taken to hospital for treatment.“The entire staff of The Sele School, the wider school community and I would like to thank the emergency services, the parents and staff who were attending the match and were so helpful and our first aiders who did an amazing job while waiting for the emergency services to respond.

"Our good wishes and thoughts are with the people who were injured."