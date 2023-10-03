Play Brightcove video

CCTV video released by Cambridgeshire Police shows a 21-year-old man pulling out a samurai sword and a machete from his trousers

A man was caught with two large knives down his trousers, after he was seen on CCTV pulling them out to show them off.

CCTV operators at a car park watched as 41-year-old Quinton Hyland held out a meat cleaver, showing it to three other men.

Jonathan Yeye, 21, then pulled out a samurai sword and a two-foot-long machete from his trousers.

In the footage, the group appear to chat about the weapons, before Yeye looks around warily to return the knives into his clothing.

Quinton Hyland, 41, seen on CCTV holding a meat cleaver in Peterborough Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

CCTV operators watching the group on February 13 rang police to report the weapons in Wheel Yard car park, behind Peterborough Cathedral.

They monitored the men as they moved into the city centre, and armed officers arrived minutes later to arrest Hyland and two other men in Cattle Market Road.

Hyland was found with the meat cleaver in his backpack.

Yeye was arrested nearby in Priestgate, where he was found with the large knives still down his trousers, as well as a BB handgun.

Jonathan Yeye, 21, was caught with a samurai sword, machete, and BB gun (weapons pictured) down his trousers Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Yeye, of Pegwell Street in Plumstead, London, was jailed for a year and two months after admitting being in possession of the weapons in a public place.

Hyland, of no fixed address, was jailed for 34 weeks after also admitting his crime.

Det Con Lauren Clark, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by CCTV operators who are an incredibly valuable resource – being the eyes in the sky, they had an incredibly clear view of this group who appeared to be showing of their weapons to each other.

“With a quick response from our armed officers, we were able to apprehend the group and seize the weapons before any harm was done.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...