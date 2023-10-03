Man's body found in river in King's Lynn
The body of a man has been recovered from a river in west Norfolk.
Police were called to Turbus Road in King’s Lynn at 10.36am on Tuesday.
Emergency services, including fire and ambulance, attended the scene and the body of a man was pulled from the water.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious, said Norfolk Police.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know