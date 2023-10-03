Singer Ed Sheeran has been swapped his guitar for bartending as he's spotted pulling pints at a football match.

Pictures on social media show the The Ipswich Town supporter and award winning singer-songwriter behind the bar serving customers at the football game this evening (Tuesday).

Much to fans excitement, 32-year-old is pictured serving customers pints of beer and also serving behind the till at The Portman Road stadium.

On Twitter, Daisy Hendry posted a picture of the Suffolk singer saying "Just a normal day being served by Ed Sheeran in the SAR."

The singer was seen serving customers pints of beer whilst at the football game. Credit: Daisy Hendry

Another fan @kpowell84 shared a picture of the singer behind the till captioned "Stopped working the bar I see."

Sheeran was also pictured in the crowd cheering as Ipswich Town scored against Hull City.