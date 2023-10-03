Two people have been arrested after a woman was taken into bushes and raped.

The woman, in her 30s, was attacked near the towpath by Ipswich Skatepark in the early hours of Friday.

It happened sometime between midnight and 1.30am.

Two people - described by police as male, though they did not provide ages - were arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape.

Detectives at Suffolk Constabulary are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the time.

