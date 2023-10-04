A 12-year-old boy who was hit by lightning during a football tournament is now in a "serious but stable" condition, say police.

The boy, a pupil at the Chauncy School in Ware in Hertfordshire, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being injured during storms on Monday afternoon.

He had been competing in a football tournament being held at the Sele School in Hertford, and was hit by lightning as the players left the pitch after the match was called off.

A man in his 50s who suffered minor injuries has also been discharged from hospital, said Hertfordshire Police.

Chris Quach, headteacher at the Sele School, told ITV News Anglia on Tuesday that the reaction from those on the scene may have saved the boy's life.

The boy was then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, while the man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: “A boy and a man were attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital.

“The boy is currently in a serious but stable condition.

“The man has now been discharged from hospital.”

