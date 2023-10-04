The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a female hedgehog was kicked to death, leaving her babies orphaned.

The hedgehog was found by a member of the public at around 2pm on 18 September in an alleyway in Braintree in Essex.

She was taken to Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington, but died soon after.

An examination of the hedgehog revealed she had been healthy and a good weight - but that she had severe bruising and swelling to the right side of her abdomen.

It also revealed that the hedgehog was lactating which meaning she would have had baby hedgehogs - known as hoglets - that have now been left orphans as a result of the incident.

Rosie Catford, from Wildlives, said: “It was so upsetting for us all to see this poor hedgehog in this state and to know that she had suffered so much pain.

"She died when she got here and she had bruising and swelling which was most likely from internal bleeding.

“No living creature should be treated this way and hedgehogs are red listed and in danger of extinction and losing a hedgehog and possibly three to five babies as well is devastating - every life is important.

“We are all finding it hard to come to terms with what she would have suffered and it’s something we cannot get out of our minds.“

In the UK it is illegal to cause unnecessary suffering to an animal and hedgehogs living in the wild are protected by the Wild Mammals (Protection) Act 1996.

The animal was discovered in an alleyway that runs from Glebe Avenue, past Clavering Road and into Church Meadows.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation into the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Emma Beynon said: “We are all just devastated by what has happened to this poor hedgehog and it is even more upsetting to think that she had probably only recently had some baby hogs which have now been left alone without their mum.

“We believe she has been kicked to death judging by her injuries and why someone would do this to such an innocent animal is just impossible to understand.

“Whoever did this is not only responsible for the death of this hedgehog but also her babies as well who won't be able to survive without her."

Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018, quoting incident 01157240.