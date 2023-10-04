Investigations have started after a late night fire at a recycling centre.

Flames broke out of a two-storey building at the plant on Ongar Road, Stondon Massey, Essex, just after 10.50pm on Tuesday 3 October.

Crews from nearby Brentwood, Chelmsford, Harlow and Ongar were called and the building on fire was approximately 20 metres by 15 metres.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed investigations have started into the cause of the emergency.

At 2am on Wednesday 4 October, station manager Richie Green said: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire and worked quickly to surround it.

"Thanks to their hard work, they have prevented it from spreading and have it under control.

"Crews are working with the site owners to turn over the materials and we will remain at the site throughout the morning until it is fully extinguished."

