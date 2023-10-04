Grand Slam wheelchair tennis champion Alfie Hewett has described the moment he collected his OBE at Windsor Castle as "surreal."

Alfie Hewett, 25, received the prestigious honour alongside his doubles partner Gordon Reid.

The tennis stars were made OBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours during the summer summer for services to the sport.

He was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in a ceremony conducted by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

Afterwards he tweeted that it was a "surreal day at Windsor Castle collecting an OBE medal."

H e added: "Seven-year-old Alfie never would have believed the 18-year journey with the sport and getting to live this moment.

"Proud and special to be able to spend it with family and friends who have been there all the way. Thank you all."

Alfie Hewett collecting his OBE from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Hewett, who grew up just outside Norwich, is a former world number one and has collected 26 Grand Slam titles, including eight singles titles.

The remainder have been doubles titles won in partnership with Reid, while Hewett has also picked up three Paralympic silver medals.

