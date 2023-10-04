Three teenagers who stabbed an 18-year-old to death on a housing estate have been jailed for at least 20 years.

Joe Dix was found lying in a road with serious knife wounds in the Vale Green area of Norwich on 28 January 2022. He died in hospital an hour later.

A post-mortem examination found that he had died from a hypovolemic shock, and a stab wound to the torso.

Three 19-year-olds from Norwich - Cameron Palmer, of Theobald Road, Hans Beeharry, of Abbey Court, and Benjamin Gil of Lefroy Road - had all denied murder.

From left, Cameron Palmer, Benjamin Gil and Hans Beeharry Credit: Norfolk Police

But they were convicted by a jury at Norwich Crown Court in August and on Wednesday Palmer and Gil were jailed for life, with a minimum term of 22 years.

Beeharry was jailed for life with a 20-year minimum term.

During the investigation, police discovered that Mr Dix had received a phone call from a friend that evening who was a County Lines drug dealer, telling him he was going to be robbed.

CCTV showed Mr Dix being chased by the defendants and then staggering towards his home.

