The mother of a teenager murdered by three young drug dealers has revealed how the family have received callous messages from social media trolls pretending to be their dead son.

Joe Dix, 18, was found lying in a road with seven stab wounds near his flat in the Vale Green area of Norwich on 28 January 2022. He died in hospital.

His killers - Cameron Palmer, 19, of Theobald Road, Hans Beeharry, 20, of Abbey Court, and Benjamin Gil, 19, of Lefroy Road, all in Norwich - have each been sentenced to life for his murder.

In a victim impact statement read to the court before they were sentenced, Mr Dix's mother Emma Dix said the family had been left "broken, confused and exhausted".

She said a memorial garden in the teenager's memory had been vandalised, adding: "Our lives past, present and in the future have changed. Joe is now a memory."

Footage released by police shows Joe Dix's killers chasing him in the moments before he was stabbed

During the trial, it emerged the three murderers had all been involved in a County Lines drugs line and they had chased Mr Dix down the street before stabbing him.

Police said the killers made "every effort to cover their tracks" by setting fire to the clothes they had worn, getting rid of their knives and attempting to destroy their phones by throwing them into the River Yare.

They then went off to play football in the city.

Cameron Palmer, Benjamin Gil and Hans Beeharry have all been sentenced to life in prison. Credit: Norfolk Police

Before the sentencing Mrs Dix, 46, read an emotional victim impact statement on behalf of the family, including his father Phil.

It said: “The past 19 months have thrown our lives in turmoil with the tragic death of our beloved son Joe. It is unthinkable that a child should die before their parents. Joe was not sick nor did we get to say goodbye. He was taken from us; he was murdered.

“Despite the guilty verdicts, nobody is a winner and we will never get Joe back. Our life will never be the same, we will never get to see, hug, or smell Joe again. Our lives past, present and in the future have changed. Joe is now a memory.

"It’s hard to explain the constant triggers that I face every day. My heart skips a beat when I see someone with the same stature as Joe. I get anxious around groups of teenagers. Simple tasks like shopping in the city are exhausting as I feel paranoid and find myself looking at people’s trouser legs to see if they are carrying a knife.

"People often comment on how strong and brave we are. We just deal with one day at a time and focus on looking after each other. Inside we are broken, confused and exhausted.

She added: "When we think things can’t get any worse, we have then had to deal with malicious communications through social media, including messages from people pretending to be Joe. Joe's memorial garden at Vale Green was destroyed.

"There have been times when we have wondered how much more can we cope with. We have been served our own life sentence. We are desperately trying to make sense of what has happened."

