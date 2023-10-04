A woman who stabbed a man five times with a metal barbecue skewer, leaving him with serious injuries, has been jailed for eight years.

Cayleigh Reid, 26, had gone to a social event at a house in Harlow in Essex on the evening of Saturday, 25 June 2022.

But in the early hours of the morning, she became involved in an argument and told a group of people that she intended to arm herself and stab a man in his 40s.

Moments later, she stabbed the victim with a metal barbecue skewer which she had found in a kitchen drawer.

Essex Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and now lives with the "serious and long-lasting" impact of the incident, which happened at a property in Torkildsen Way.

Reid, of Windsor Road, Slough, denied attempted murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, she was found not guilty of attempted murder but was convicted of GBH with intent.

She was also found not guilty of attempted GBH in connection with an alleged assault on the man’s wife.

Det Insp James Holmes said: “The victim continues to live with the long-term consequences of Reid’s actions that night.

"It is no exaggeration to say this incident could very easily have become a homicide investigation.

“It is only through the timely work of surgeons that this did not happen.

“I know Reid’s sentence will not alleviate any of the long-term impact of the incident, but I hope it will be of some comfort to him and to his family that we have been able to secure justice and Reid will face an appropriate time in prison as punishment for her actions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...