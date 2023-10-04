Play Brightcove video

A community project is helping people turn their debts into savings, as Vic Lampard reports

A woman who used to struggle from one paycheck to the next says she has turned her life around - and is on track to save thousands of pounds.

Describing what used to be her "absolute nightmare", Jo Howat said: "I was living payday to payday basically, and I never had any money spare.

"I used to go to zero and just panic."

But the changes she has made in the last four months mean she could save more than £3,000 in the next year.

She now only buys what she needs, rather than what she wants, and only uses cash.

Jo Howat looking at strawberries at a fruit stall. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I don't pay for anything by card because it's easy to go tap, tap, tap [with contactless]. You're handing over physical cash and it makes you think about it more," she said.

"I've started growing my own food. It's saving me so much money. It's lasting a lot longer and I freeze most of it."

Ms Howat has also cancelled unnecessary subscriptions and has been budgeting ahead of each month.

The money she has saved means that for the first time ever, she has been able to pay for tickets to see her parents in Canada.

Jo Howat on a video call with her parents in Canada Credit: ITV News Anglia

She made these changes after attending a course by Trusted, a project in Colchester, Essex, that brings together savvy savers and people struggling to save.

The six-week programme was designed after a year of research to prevent people reaching crisis point.

The charity's structured sessions cover different areas from debt, to budgeting, to the impact on mental health.

It was here that Ms Howat met others who could share their experiences.

Jessica Taylor, from Trusted Money Confidence, said: "Through the research we found that there were two types of people.

"One group that had always had very little money and knew how to have the best life possible with that amount of money, and then another group of people who were now starting to struggle and didn't know at all how to come at the problems they were facing.

"So we realised that we needed to put those two groups of people into a room and we needed to help them share with each other what they knew."

Guest professionals are invited along too, from places such as Jobcentre and Citizens Advice, while Saffron Building Society in the city has also been involved.

Bronwen Lee, from the building society, said: "We've been talking to people about starting to build a little bit of a savings habit. So, people can start saving from as little as £5 a month. Start with something really small, and it can build up from there, you can watch it grow."

Trusted is looking for more people to get involved in its next sessions in the new year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...