A drug dealer who hid a stash of cocaine in a chewing gum pot has been jailed.

Isuf Qaushi, 23, was driving a silver Ford Focus on 10 July when police pulled him over in Ditton Fields in Cambridgeshire after suspecting he had no insurance.

When they searched his car they found eight bags of cocaine stashed in a chewing gum pot.

Despite carrying house keys, Qaushi refused to give a home address.

But a search of his mobile phone revealed he regularly ordered taxis to a house in Kaldor Court.

Police found a stash of drugs hidden in a chewing gum pot Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

When police visited the property they found a sock with a further 34 bags of cocaine inside, as well as cash and a mobile phone with messages linking him to drug dealing.

At Cambridge Crown Court Qaushi was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

PC James Good said: “Drugs bring misery and violence to our communities and we urge members of the public to continue reporting information to us.”

