Former England and Ipswich Town footballer Kieron Dyer has thanked "extraordinary" hospital staff for their support after revealing he had a liver transplant because of a chronic condition.

The 44-year-old said he was discharged from Addenbrookes Hospital on Thursday after spending three months in hospital, and having transplant a fortnight ago.

Born in Ipswich, Dyer went on to become a full England international and spent many years playing in the Premier League for clubs including Newcastle United and West Ham United.

He said in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure.

In a statement on Thursday, the former I'm A Celebrity... contestant said: "Simply saying ‘thank you’ to the staff at the hospital feels insufficient."

The former England international said he was returning home with an "optimistic outlook"

"They have been extraordinary. Be it the nurses, porters, doctors or consultants, I have been blown away by the quality of care I received. I could not have been in better hands throughout, and my appreciation goes beyond words. I will never forget them."

He said he did not underestimate the significance of his transplant.

"I know that the liver I have been given has come from someone of a similar age to myself and that is truly heartbreaking. It is the generosity and kindness of others that gives those in my position a chance, and I will ensure I make the most of it," he said.

"The gratitude I feel for the position I find myself in, has no bounds and I feel blessed to leave hospital feeling healthier than ever.

"Strangely, football has been even more important to me during this time. I have watched more games from my hospital bed in the last three months, than in any other period of my life.

"I want to thank my hometown club Ipswich Town who have been in regular contact with me, and also Chesterfield, where I am on the coaching staff after joining towards the end of last season."

He said he hopes to return to coaching and media work after completing his recovery.

As well as a 16-year professional career, Dyer played 33 times for England and was part of the squads for the 2002 World Cup and 2004 European Championships.

