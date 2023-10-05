Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Luton.

Ashraf Habimana died after being stabbed in Nunnery Lane in Luton on Friday.

His family described him as being "characterised by his kindness, compassion and unwavering sense of responsibility", in a tribute.

In a public meeting on Thursday, Bedfordshire Police revealed that two teenage boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, have been charged.

Police officers and council staff were meeting members of the public at Marsh Farm in Luton to discuss the issue of knife crime, and how it could be addressed in the community.

In the wake of Ashraf's death, flowers, cards and other tributes have been left at the scene.

A vigil held on Wednesday night drew dozens of young people to pay their respects, before lanterns were released in his memory.

