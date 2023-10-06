Play Brightcove video

Warning: Some viewers may find the footage distressing

A mother has described the terror of seeing her cat mauled to death by an XL Bully-style dog.

The attack, which was filmed on Nima Begum's video doorbell, took place in her front garden in Norwich.

The 39-year-old said she could only watch from the window as the dog's distressed owner screamed at it to release her six-year-old cat Kiwi, who ran away but died moments later.

Miss Begum said: "I heard the man screaming and locked our door to protect my children.

"I felt like I couldn’t move my body. I was terrified. The dog had blood all over its mouth. It looked like one of those XL Bully dogs. It was out of control.

"Kiwi died later in my daughter’s arms."

Miss Begum, a mother-of-five, has eight cats including Kiwi's five kittens.

“I’m scared to leave my house now," she said. "I have never lived in fear in the last 22 years here but I am now."

Norfolk Police said they were investigating the attack, which took place in Lovelace Road, yards away from a primary school, on Friday, 29 September.

A spokesman said there was no information on the breed of the dog.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the government is working with experts to ban American XL Bully Dogs by the end of the year.

