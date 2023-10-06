Part of a television studio where Star Wars was filmed will be demolished after unsafe concrete was discovered.

Film stages at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, where Star Wars, Pointless, The Chase and the feature film Paddington were filmed will be knocked down and rebuilt.

Elstree Studios shut its stages seven, eight and nine after workers discovered asbestos during a routine inspection last year.

When remediation works began, the roof was found to contain Raac – the “bubbly” reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete that can collapse.

The same material was discovered in more than 100 schools in the Anglia region.

According to Hertsmere Borough Council, which owns the studios, the roofs at Elstree “had not only lost their useful life but were in a dangerous state”.

But this week, the authority said it would pull down the three stages, which were built in the 1960s.

The council will rebuild them and put forward a “package of ongoing support”, it said.

Councillor Jeremy Newmark , council leader and Elstree Studios chair, said: “Elstree Studios continues to thrive and the award-winning Platinum Stages, which opened last year, clearly show that we’re committed to continued investment in this valuable asset for our borough and our residents.

“While the financial outlay to the council will be significant, this initiative is key to ensuring the site remains competitive and aligned with emerging trends in the film and television industry.

“Elstree Studios also contributes to our revenue budget, which benefits residents across the borough.

“We acknowledge that the building works following the discovery of asbestos and subsequent issues with Raac have had an impact on the studio’s clients.

“We are doing all we can to mitigate those impacts.”

The Elstree Film and Television Studios are home to some of the most iconic British film and television programmes.

The council made its decision and agreed the funding at a meeting last month.

Hertsmere Borough Council originally estimated works at Elstree Studios would cost in the region of £150-200m – to replace “life-expired buildings” and infrastructure.

Demolition is now the “most viable” option, the authority has said.

The studio, which is based in Hertfordshire is more than 100 years old.

Other stages, including the George Lucas Stages where Strictly Come Dancing is filmed, are safe and unaffected.

Council-owned buildings throughout the country are built using Raac, including the Abbey View sports pavilion in St Albans.

The Department of Health and Social Care has committed to rebuilding seven hospitals which contain significant amounts of the concrete, including Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in Norfolk.