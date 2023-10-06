A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea as he swam off the East coast.

Two helicopters, several ambulances, police and coastguard were called to reports of two people in trouble off Thorpe Bay Esplanade in Southend-on Sea in Essex at about 5pm on Thursday.

The East of England Ambulance Service said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not believed to be suspicious and his family are aware, a spokesman added.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard responded to reports of two people in difficulty in the water in the Thorpe Bay area, Southend [on Thursday].

The police, coastguard, ambulance and air ambulance responded. Credit: Aaron Chesham

"Alerted at around 4.40pm, lifeboats and hovercraft from Southend RNLI, coastguard rescue teams from Southend and Canvey Island and the coastguard helicopter from Lydd were sent to the scene.

"East of England Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and Essex Police were also in attendance."

The ambulance service said the other man was rescued from the water and taken to Southend University Hospital for further treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team, another man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Essex Police also attended and said its officers supported the coastguard to rescue one man safely.