Two pets have been killed whilst on a walk following a dangerous dog attack in a Suffolk park.

It happened in Thetford Forest on the evening of Wednesday 4 October.

A woman was walking two Yorkshire terriers when two large, black dogs ran over and started attacking them.

One of the terrier dogs died at the time. The second dog ran away and was found dead a short time later.

The black dogs were with a man and a woman who left the scene after the attack.

Suffolk Police have described the man as white, with mousy brown short hair and wearing light jeans and a grey hoodie.

The woman is described as white, in her mid to late 20s with brown hair and was wearing glasses and a brown tracksuit.

The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.