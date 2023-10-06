Two teenagers have been charged in with rape and sexual assault following two separate attacks.

The first incident took place between early in the morning of 29 September, near a towpath close to the skate park at Stoke Bridge in Ipswich.

The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, reported being taken into some bushes by two males, where she was then raped. The offenders then fled the scene.

In a separate incident, several sexual assaults took place in the early hours of the morning on 2 October, against another woman in her 30s.

One happened at a bar in the town centre at around 1.30am. Other assaults then took place later that morning, in Luther Road and in Maidenhall Approach, said police.

Police were called at just after 3.35am and a suspect was located and arrested in Maidenhall Approach a short time after.

A second arrest was made later in the day on Monday at an address in east Ipswich.

A 17-year-old from Ipswich has been charged with one count of rape in connection with the incident on the 29 September and four counts of sexual assault in connection with the incident on 2 October.

A second boy, also a 17-year-old from Ipswich, was charged with one count of rape in connection with the incident on 29 September and two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incident on 2 October.