A woman has died six weeks after a crash that also killed another driver and left three children injured.

The crash happened just after 7pm on Thursday 17 August on the A1088 in Suffolk when a silver Audi A4 and a grey Audi A6 collided.

The driver of the Audi A4, a man in his 40s who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi A6, a 35-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. She died on Friday, 29 September, police said.

The three passengers of the Audi A6, who were all children, were also taken to hospital for treatment, two of them with serious injuries.

They have all since been discharged.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/48092/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know