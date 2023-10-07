Play Brightcove video

Stuart Leithes went to meet the family for ITV News Anglia.

A family of four are preparing to take on a daunting challenge for charity by trekking to Everest base camp in November.

Vikash Jayaswal, his wife Rita and their two children, Tarannum and Vivaan, will be taking on the 80-mile hike in November to raise money for a school they have set up in India.

"We needed to go to the next level to get to a secondary school to provide IT equipment, so we needed a big fund.

"We plan on raising around £15,000. To raise something so big, we wanted to do something out of the ordinary," Mr Jayaswal told ITV News Anglia.

The family from Peterborough are planning to complete the walk in two weeks ascending to Everest base camp at just under 18,000 feet.

Tarannum said: "It means a lot because as someone who goes to school I can't image what it would be like not getting an education, and just not getting opportunities as someone growing up."

The Galaxy Gurukul school in Kolkota in India was started the Galaxy Foundation, a charity that was set up by Mr and Mrs Jayaswal.

The school is for under-privileged children, and the family hope with the money they can expand it.

Alongside the expansion the school plans to create a computer lab, a libaray and a canteen.

The family are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the school in India. Credit: Jayaswal family

Mrs Jayaswal said: "It's extremely daunting as I am not the fittest person at all.

"I am very nervous about it, but mentally I will be there, I will drag myself up the mountain if I have to because it's all going to be worth it, if we can change even one life it will be worth it."