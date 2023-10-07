Two new-build homes have been destroyed by a fire in what police said was an arson attack.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the fire at a building site in Cambridgeshire on Friday night.

The fire service notified police of the fire in Houghton Road, St Ives, at around 10pm.

Nearby roads had to be closed due to the thickness of the smoke in the area. Police are working closely with fire service investigators, who this morning concluded the cause was arson.

Detective Inspector Nicola Lamport said: “This fire has caused a considerable amount of damage and while there is no estimate on the cost at this time, two new-build properties have been destroyed, meaning it will likely be hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“There was also inconvenience for local people with the smoke and the resulting road closure.

“We are treating the fire as arson so I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything at all suspicious.”

