A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a parked lorry.

The rider, who was in his 60s, died on Thursday night following the accident in Tiptree.

The crash happened at the junction of Station Road and Francis Close at around 10:20pm. Paramedics tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

Essex Police are now appealing for information and are hoping to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the time of the crash. Or from anyone who might have dash cam or other footage.

