One of the original runners to take part in the world’s first parkrun has celebrated his 500th event.

Andrew Lane was one of just 13 people to take part in the now global weekend 5km course in 2004.

Fast forward 19 years and hundreds joined him to celebrate him reaching the 500 run milestone in Norwich.

“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, parkrun has been the most fun and the most surprising.” the retired accountant said.

He added: “It’s just pure pleasure, pure happiness, as we’ll see this morning.”

The 67-year-old admits his pace as slowed over the years, previously reaching sub 20 minute runs he now aims for just over 20 minutes.

Andrew said: “It’s a real glow of happiness being a part of it and seeing how many people enjoy it.

“But also we should be applauding the volunteers even more than the runners. They’re the ones we really should be thankful for”.

The first parkrun was organised by Paul Sinton-Hewitt at Bushy Park in London.

Now more than 2,000 locations in 22 countries across six continents host their own events.

