Britain’s Jake Jarman claimed Britain’s first medal of the World Gymnastics Championships with gold in the men’s vault in Antwerp.

The 21-year-old from Peterborough is the first British gymnast ever to claim the vault world title.

Jarman is the only gymnast in the world performing the Yonekura vault and he scored a huge 15.4 for that before being awarded 14.7 for his second vault, giving him an overall score of 15.05.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” said Jarman. “I just can’t believe it. I was definitely nervous competing, especially for that first vault. As soon as I landed that first vault, instantly I shut all my emotions down.

“I’m just super proud to be able to perform the way I did today under that stress and that pressure. It gives me a huge confidence boost, especially leading up to next year.”

It is Jarman’s first individual medal at world level. Last year he claimed four golds at the Commonwealth Games, took European gold in vault and was also a world bronze medallist in the team event.

The event had been somewhat disappointing for Britain prior to Jarman’s success, with the women’s and men’s teams both missing out on medals while Max Whitlock came off the apparatus during his pommel horse final.

Jarman's victory came just hours after the Milton Keynes based Red Bull Formula One Team celebrated a World double.

The team had already secured the World Constructors Championship but now driver Max Verstappen has won his third straight world driver's title.

He hailed it as the finest of his career – and vowed to celebrate by downing a few sparkling waters.

The 26-year-old Dutchman emulated Sir Jackie Stewart and Ayrton Senna after being crowned a triple world champion with six grands prix still remaining – equalling Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old record.

Verstappen has failed to win just three of the 16 rounds so far this season, and he became the first driver in history to win 10 consecutive races following a remarkable unbeaten streak from the opening weekend of May in Miami to the Italian Grand Prix on September 3.

“This championship is the best one,” said Verstappen. “The first one was the most emotional because that is when my dreams were fulfilled. But this has been my best year in terms of performance.

“I am the most proud of this one because of how consistent I have been."

Verstappen turned 26 only last week, and now looks set to try and emulate the seven championships shared by Hamilton and Schumacher

“I am enjoying the moment and hopefully we will keep this momentum going for a while,” said Verstappen, whose deal with Red Bull runs until 2028.

