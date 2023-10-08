Police have launched an investigation after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

The biker, who was in his 60s, died after he was in collision with a car in Dedham Road, Ardleigh near Colchester.

The accident happened at around 3pm on Saturday 7 October. Paramedics tried to help the rider, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while specialist officers studied the scene and while both vehicles were recovered. An investigation is being led by Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

The man becomes the second rider to die in Essex in less than 48 hours.

On Thursday night a rider, also in his 60s, crashed into a parked lorry in Tiptree. He died at the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to either of the incidents.

