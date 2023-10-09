A child who was attacked by two dogs is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Police said officers were called to a home at Howe Lane in Poringland near Norwich after the dogs bit the child on Friday morning.

The child was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where they are still being treated.

Police have not released the child's age or said whether it was a girl or a boy.

The dogs were a German Shepherd and a Dogue de Bordeaux, described as a powerful mastiff-type animal.

Police said the dogs' owner had handed them in and they would be destroyed.

A Dogue de Bordeaux dog - they are described as a large and muscular French mastiff breed. Credit: Library picture/PA Images

