A 12-year-old boy struck by lightning on a football pitch is still fighting for his life after his heart stopped for half an hour following the incident.

Ronnie Wraith was hit in the chest by the strike as he played football in a tournament in Hertford a week ago.

He remains in an induced coma at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he is receiving 24-hour care.

Two days after the strike his condition was described as "serious but stable".

A GoFundMe page has been set up to give Ronnie a "second chance at life".

Organiser Emily Wraith said she hoped to raise money to help the family on what is sure to be "long hard road ahead".

The talented young player, who loves football, was representing his district at the event when storms rolled in.

His family said: "With four minutes left of the game to be played the unthinkable took place with Ronnie being struck to the chest by lightning!

"This resulted in a cardiac arrest and his heart stopping for a 30 minute period."

The lightning strike happened during a district football tournament at the Sele School in Hertford Credit: ITV Anglia

Ronnie's family said they wanted to thank people who helped save his life.

"A huge thank you for the members of the public who administered CPR prior to the arrival of the emergency services who were able to take over and give this boy a second chance of life."

Chris Quach, headteacher at the Sele School in Hertford where the tournament took place, told ITV News Anglia after the incident that the reaction from those on the scene might have saved the boy's life.

Ronnie's plight has triggered an outpouring of support from the football community, with many Hertfordshire youth clubs holding a minute's applause before their games this weekend.

A poster urging Ronnie to "keep fighting" hangs outside Ware FC Credit: Ware FC

Ware Youth FC posted a video on Facebook of young players applauding before their game this weekend.

They said: "A huge thank you to all those who supported and took part in the ‘Applause for Ronnie’ this weekend.

"It was truly heartwarming to hear and see so many clubs getting involved, highlighting once again that football is more than a game, it’s a community.

"Everyone is behind you Ronnie, and wishing you a swift and full recovery."

His family said Ronnie, who is a pupil at the Chauncy School in Ware, is currently in an induced coma with the prognosis still unsure, but said he is receiving 24 hour care from an amazing team in PICU.

They added: "The road to recovery is still unsure but will definitely be a long hard road for Ronnie and the family.

"Any donations given will be extremely appreciated and will go a long way for Ronnie and his family for his ongoing treatment and rehabilitation."

The fundraiser has already topped £40,000 with nearly 2000 people contributing.

