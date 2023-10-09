A mum who went into labour while she was looking after her two-year-old has been reunited with the "angel" paramedics who came to her rescue.

Becky Smithson, from Thrapston in Northamptonshire, started having rapid contractions after her waters broke at home one afternoon.

She rang 999 fearing her daughter was going to be born before her husband Callum could get home from Cambridge.

But when paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived they discovered that Mrs Smithson had a serious birth complication.

EMAS paramedics Tahlia Feasey and Josh Miller arrived at the house at the same time as Ms Smithson's husband, followed soon after by Sarah-Jayne Parsons and Jon Channon from East of England Ambulance Service.

The crews realised the baby's shoulder was stuck - a condition known as shoulder dystocia - and were able to get Mrs Smithson into a safe position to give birth.

Baby Imogen was born safely at 3.29pm, just over an hour after labour began.

The family had a chance to say thank you to the paramedics when they were reunited last month and Imogen was presented with a paramedic teddy bear.

Mrs Smithson said: “It was very interesting to hear their version of events as in my mind it all went really fast and smoothly.

"I didn’t realise how serious things were at one point when baby’s head was out, but her shoulder was stuck. They remained very calm and reassuring throughout.

“It was really lovely to see the crew again they are such wonderful, kind and genuine people.

"Sarah also bought Imogen a paramedic crochet bear which will be a memento of her wild entrance to the world, and incredibly thoughtful.

“The paramedics that day were true angels, and I will be forever grateful for their knowledge and care.”

