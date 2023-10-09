Neighbours in a quiet village have told how police descended on their street after a man was stabbed to death.

Emergency services were called to the village of Sutton near Woodbridge on Sunday evening.

Police confirmed a murder inquiry had been launched after a 37-year-old man was stabbed outside a home in Ipswich Avenue.

Jim Wallace said he heard a disturbance from his bedroom just before 9pm last night.

A tent has been put up outside the bungalow where the incident happened. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I heard banging and commotion, followed by some screaming so I made my way outside and looked up the road and there was evidently something going on.

"There was someone being worked on in terms of CPR the police and the whole of the Suffolk Constabulary turned up to deal with it and it quickly emerged he was in a very bad way."

Neighbour Jim Wallace said he heard a commotion along the street just before 9pm. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ambulance crews were called, and an air ambulance landed in the car park of the nearby primary school, but despite the best efforts of police and medical personnel, the victim died at the scene.

The estate is a mixture of civilian and military homes surrounded by Rendlesham Forest and Sutton Heath.

It lies just two miles from the historic Sutton Hoo burial site.

Mr Wallace said a man had been stabbed and said he was convinced he "did not make it."

He added that the incident went on into the early hours as emergency services swamped the area.

The road has been closed off by police Credit: ITV Anglia

Suffolk Police confirmed last night they were at the scene of a "serious incident" in the village.

They said a 42-year-old man from Ipswich was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives said it was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect are understood to have been known to each other.

A section of Ipswich Avenue is currently closed from the junction with Easton Road as police inquiries take place.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone driving along Ipswich Avenue either prior to, or just after 9pm, who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle and may have useful footage.

Anyone with information that could assist the inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...